Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $53.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

