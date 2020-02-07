Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,398,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 71,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

