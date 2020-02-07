Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 7,560,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,767,000 after buying an additional 246,292 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,161,000 after buying an additional 58,073 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 793,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 816,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 36,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $487,533.18.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

