Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

FELE stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

