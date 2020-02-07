Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 33,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

PML opened at $15.49 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

