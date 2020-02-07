Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 230 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $104.33 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

