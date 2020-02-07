Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after acquiring an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after purchasing an additional 542,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.15.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

