Jeffrey George Miller Sells 2,672 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) insider Jeffrey George Miller sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $14,402.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,408.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.35 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The firm had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,394.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,205,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 622,345 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 404,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

