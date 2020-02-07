JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) is David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 4.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $32.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

