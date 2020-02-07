JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Stock Holdings Lowered by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.6% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAGG. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JAGG opened at $26.93 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.