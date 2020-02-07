Kimberly Rzomp Purchases 1,000 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Director Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

Kimberly Rzomp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Kimberly Rzomp purchased 1,000 shares of Franklin Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,850.00.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The firm has a market cap of $162.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,912,000. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.