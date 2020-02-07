Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. It focuses on gold assets primarily in Macassa Mine Complex, the Taylor Mine located in northeastern Ontario and the Fosterville Gold Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:KL opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of -0.20. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,013,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104,029 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 982,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after acquiring an additional 294,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 109,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.