KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their top pick rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KKR. ValuEngine downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.36.

NYSE:KKR opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.91.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

