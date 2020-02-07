Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KLIC. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

