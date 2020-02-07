Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $86.07 and a 12-month high of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

