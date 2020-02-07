Luciano M. Melluzzo Buys 10,000 Shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Stock

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) President Luciano M. Melluzzo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. Air Industries Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

