Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 346,542 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,755,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.