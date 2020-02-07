New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered New Relic from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.39.

NYSE NEWR opened at $62.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.47. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,327 shares of company stock worth $1,316,893. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,965,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 93.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 643.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

