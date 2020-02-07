New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Stake Lessened by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 59.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,039,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387,518 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 284.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 328,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.09. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

