Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Nucor by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

