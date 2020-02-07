Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 95,010 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 218,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 166,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 178,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OAS opened at $2.42 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $772.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Oasis Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

