Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Oil States International posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

In other Oil States International news, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Oil States International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Oil States International by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

