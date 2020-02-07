Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 604.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 31,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $42.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

