Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ann L. Macdougall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $96,216.21. Insiders have acquired 7,885 shares of company stock worth $106,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPNT opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

