Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Also, insider Caroline Miller Oyler sold 4,775 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $296,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $65.75 on Friday. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -128.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

