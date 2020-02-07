Paul Young Purchases 122,943 Shares of Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) Stock

Byron Energy Ltd (ASX:BYE) insider Paul Young acquired 122,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,268.19 ($25,722.12).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00. Byron Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.20 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of A$0.39 ($0.28).

Get Byron Energy alerts:

About Byron Energy

Byron Energy Limited engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and transition zone, including the State Waters and adjacent coastline in the United States. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.