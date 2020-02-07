Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Up to $32.12

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.55, but opened at $32.12. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 71,911 shares.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $9,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

