Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Up to $4.11

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.11. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 69,678 shares traded.

PEI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 17.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 16.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.