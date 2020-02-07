Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to report $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.48. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

