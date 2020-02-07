Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 447,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,775 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 92,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

