PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in PTC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in PTC by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 31,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.82 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on PTC from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $44,988.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,199.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,626 over the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

