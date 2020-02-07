QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. QEP Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QEP. Williams Capital upgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in QEP Resources by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in QEP Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QEP opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. QEP Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

