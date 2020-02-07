Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

