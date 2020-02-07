Raphael Lamm Buys 14,605 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 14,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.43 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,928.97 ($14,843.24).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Friday, January 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 6,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.47 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,522.50 ($6,753.55).

On Wednesday, January 29th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.51 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,150.00 ($32,021.28).

On Friday, January 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 30,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,670.00 ($33,808.51).

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 9,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,920.25 ($10,581.74).

On Monday, January 20th, Raphael Lamm acquired 20,724 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm acquired 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

LSF stock opened at A$1.46 ($1.03) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.54. The stock has a market cap of $967.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.