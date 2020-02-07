Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,490,000 after purchasing an additional 596,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,516,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $886.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.79. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

