Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €96.81 ($112.57).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €94.23 ($109.57) on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 12-month high of €92.97 ($108.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €82.90.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

