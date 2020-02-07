Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after acquiring an additional 905,681 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,075,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 242.2% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 280,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,565,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.56. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0898 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.