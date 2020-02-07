Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Secureworks in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

SCWX stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $24.60.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Secureworks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

