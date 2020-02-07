Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SREV. ValuEngine cut Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth $206,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

