SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.16. SG Blocks shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,519,040 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SG Blocks stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 2.72% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SG Blocks Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

