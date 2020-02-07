Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Shares Gap Up to $10.65

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.65. Sibanye Gold shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 260,191 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sibanye Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 249,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,784,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

