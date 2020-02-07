Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $401,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $238,793.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,110.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,662,661 shares of company stock valued at $58,598,915 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 50.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 30.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

