Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Buckingham Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) had its price objective lifted by Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $280.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

