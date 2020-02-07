SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of SWTX opened at $32.45 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.80.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($1.30). On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,569,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,750,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

