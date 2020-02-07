Stephen Lawrence Winter Buys 2,700 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Stephen Lawrence Winter acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$806,028.76.

TSE:ALS opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.42. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of C$10.41 and a 52-week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $459.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.63.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$19.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

