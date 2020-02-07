Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $52,150.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

Slack stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $27,347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. Stephens began coverage on Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.76.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

