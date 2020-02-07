Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

