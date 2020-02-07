SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative return on equity of 59.95% and a negative net margin of 2,107.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.