Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,018 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,146,000 after buying an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,735,000 after buying an additional 203,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.19 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

