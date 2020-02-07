T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $88.00 by Barclays

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been assigned a $88.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $82.77 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WT Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.7% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

